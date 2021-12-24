New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has finally opened up about the ongoing controversy between Virat Kohli and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) over the captaincy and said that the issue could have been handled in a better way through "good communication". Speaking to an English daily, Shastri said also said that board president Sourav Ganguly needs to issue a statement, observing that Kohli has already "given his side of the story".

"I have been part of this system for many years, I was part of this team for the past seven years. With good communication, this can be handled much, much better, instead of it being out in the public domain," Shastri told The Indian Express. "Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the president of the board to come and give his side of the story, or give some clarification on whatever has happened. That is all."

The former India head coach, who was with the team management for nearly seven years, also believes that it is not about whether Kohli or Ganguly was lying. He also said that India could not have two different white-ball skippers after Kohli decided to give up the captaincy in the shortest format of the game.

"One person is going to sit on one side and say something. Other person is going to sit on the other side and say something. There has to be some clarity and you need dialogue from both sides, not one side," he told The Indian Express.

Kohli, who left T20I captaincy earlier this year, was sacked from the one-day international (ODI) captaincy this month. Ganguly had claimed that he had asked Kohli to continue as T20I captain, but the latter contradicted the claims, saying there had been no communication from the board once he had decided to relinquish leadership in the shortest format.

'My job is not to butter everyone's toast'

Shastri has also opened up about ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's recent statements about his injuries and team selections and said that his "job is not to butter everyone's toast". Speaking to The Indian Express, Shastri said he was 'glad' that his remarks had hurt Ashwin and it had made him do better, after that omission.

"Ashwin did not play the Test in Sydney and Kuldeep bowled well. So it's fair I give Kuldeep a chance. If that hurt Ashwin, I am very happy. It made him do something different. My job is not to butter everyone's toast. My job is to state facts without agenda," he said.

"If your coach challenges you, what will you do? Go home crying and say I won't come back. I as a player would take it as a challenge, to prove the coach wrong."

Ashwin in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo had said that he was "absolutely crushed" after Shastri labelled Kuldeep Yadav as India's number 1 overseas spinner.

"... I felt crushed. Absolutely crushed. We all talk about how important it is to enjoy your team-mates' success. And I was happy for Kuldeep. I have not been able to get a five-for but he has a five-for in Australia. I know how big it is. Even when I have bowled well (at other times), I haven't ended up with a five-for. So, I am genuinely happy for him. And it's an extremely happy occasion, to win in Australia," Ashwin had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma