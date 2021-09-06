India vs England 2021: Ravi Shastri, who has also tested positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test, will now miss the fifth Test match against England that will begin in Manchester from September 10.

London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, whose lateral flow test came positive for COVID-19, has also tested positive for the infection RT-PCR test and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, reported news agency ANI quoting Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) sources.

Apart from Shastri, the RT-PCR tests for bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar have also returned positive, reported ANI. The trio will now stay in isolation for the next 10 days and will miss the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester that will begin from September 10.

"Unfortunately, their RT-PCR test results are positive and they will all need to undergo isolation and can come out only after returning two negative results," ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying.

The lateral flow tests of the team were conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Those who were negative were allowed to take part in the day 4 of the fourth Test on Monday.

On Sunday, team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that players were disturbed after Shastri's lateral flow test returned positive for COVID-19. He said that Shastri, who attended a book launch event in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed, felt ill on Saturday night after which the medical team conducted his lateral flow test.

"It was a bit of a distraction, we had a word and we decided we need to focus on the cricket. We are here for this series, and I think the boys did well to not get distracted. There was a potential we could have been distracted, the credit needs to go to the boys for the way they handled themselves," Rathour said during a virtual press conference, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma