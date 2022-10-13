'Can Make All The Difference': Ravi Shastri Flags Area Of Concern For Team India In T20 World Cup 2022

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Rohit Sharma-led side needs to improve their fielding standard if they want to stand out from the other teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In the home series against Australia and South Africa, India's fielding was not up the standard as they dropped catches and leaked runs in the fielding. Fans also expressed their uproar on social media after India pacer Arshdeep Singh dropped a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter in Dubai last month.

The World Cup-winning veteran all-rounder said that India have to bring their 'A' game in fielding when they start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

"One area that India will have to pick up and start right from the beginning is fielding. They need to work hard and get their A-game on the field when they step out (in the first game) against Pakistan,” Shastri said.

"Those 15-20 runs that you save can make all the difference because otherwise every time you get out to bat, you need to get 15-20 runs extra," he added.

Shastri further lauded Australia, England, South Africa and Sri Lanka for putting up a great show in fielding in recent times.

"For sides like Australia, England, and South Africa they field like crazy. Look at what Sri Lanka did in the Asia Cup with fielding. They won a tight game against Pakistan riding on fielding," he said.

When asked about India's chances in the marquee event the former player thinks India's batters can help the team qualify for the semi-finals this time around.

"I have been part of the system for the last six-seven years, first as a coach and now I am watching from the outside, and I think this is as good a line-up as India has ever had in T20 cricket," Shastri said.

"With Surya (Yadav) at No.4, Hardik (Pandya) at No.5 and Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik at No.6 it makes a massive difference as it allows the top order to play the way they are playing," he concluded.