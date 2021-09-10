Rashid Khan had on Thursday resigned from his position hours after he was named the skipper of the Afghanistan cricket team for the upcoming T20I World Cup in the UAE. In his place, Mohammad Nabi will now lead the team.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan," he added.

This comes hours after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named Rashid their captain for the T20I World Cup in the UAE. In his place, the Afghan cricket team would now be lead by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Afghanistan has been in turmoil following the take over of the country by Taliban. Earlier on Thursday, Cricket Australia (CA) had made it clear that it will not host the Afghanistan men's team next month if women are not allowed to play the game under Taliban rule. The T20I World Cup is scheduled to be held in the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

Here's a look at Afghanistan's squad for the ICC T20I World Cup:

Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran and Qais Ahmed.

Reserves: Afsar Zazai and Farid Ahmed Malik

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma