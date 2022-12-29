Rashid Khan Replaces Mohammad Nabi As Afghanistan T20I Captain

Rashid Khan has been named as Aghanistan new T20I skipper on Thursday replacing veteran Mohammad Nabi.

After the T20 World Cup 2022, Nabi stepped down from his captaincy role after his side's poor performance.

Previously, Rashid was appointed T20I skipper before the 2021 T20 World Cup but left the role after the squad was announced without his consultation.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said Rashid's abundant experience in T20Is will help the team.

“Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format," he said in a statement.

"He has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glories to the nation," Ashraf added.

Grateful for this opportunity 🇦🇫🙏



Thank you to all my supporters, well wishers and loved ones ❤️



Ready to take on the big responsibility and an even bigger challenge 💪 pic.twitter.com/2rOSE5Asjp — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 29, 2022

Commenting on new role Rashid said, "Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation."

The 24-year-old has played 74 T20Is for Afghanistan and scalped 122 wickets, only behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).



Rashid also has vast experience of playing in T20 leagues across the world. In 361 T20 games for 15 different teams, the leg-spinner bagged a mammoth 491 wickets which makes him the 2nd bowler behind Dwayne Bravo (614) with the most wickets in the format.

Rashid's first assignment as a T20I skipper will be Afghanistan's tour of UAE in February where they will play three-match T20I series.