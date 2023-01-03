Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat Creates History With 6-Wicket Haul Including First Over Hat-Trick

Ranji Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat bowled nine overs in the first session of the day and clinched six wickets for 29. (Photo:ANI)

Jaydev Unadkat created history with his spectacular spell on Tuesday as he became the first player to scalp a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match.

Saurashtra skipper Unadkat, who returned to the Test side after 12 years gap, achieved the feat against Delhi at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot in a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy.

Opting to bat, Delhi had a freakish start as they lost Dhruv Shorey (0), Vaibhav Rawal (0) and Yash Dhull (0) off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries of the match off Unadkat. It was the first occasion in the history of the tournament that any bowler picked the first-over hat-trick.

In the second over, Unadkat removed Jonty Sidhu (4) and Lalit Yadav (0) to complete his five-wicket haul. Before the lunch break, the speedster added another wicket of Laskshay Thareja (1) to his tally. Unadkat bowled nine overs in the first session of the day and clinched six wickets for 29. This is one of the best opening spells in the history of the decorated tournament.

Delhi's score read 108/8 in 30 overs at lunch break. Hrithik Shokeen and Shivank Vashisht have somehow built a steady unbeaten partnership of fifty-plus runs as the former is batting on 57* while the latter is not out on 24*.

Unadkat is delivering on the crucial game for Saurashtra as their quest to make the knockouts highly depends on this game. Saurashtra are currently third in Group B with 12 points, including one win and two draws. Mumbai and Maharashtra are currently placed first and second.

In the Hazare Trophy title-run, Unadkat finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament scalping 19 wickets.