Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Beat Bengal By 9 Wickets To Lift Trophy

Despite a spirited effort from Bengal captain Manoj Tiwari on Day 3, Bengal couldn't evade the inevitable as Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy final by 9 wickets. In the start of Day 4, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat took a six-wicket haul to bundle out Bengal for 241.

Courtesy of this brilliant spell, Bengal could only manage a lead of 13 runs. Saurashtra completed the meagre chase in just 16 deliveries to lift the title.

Brief Scores

Bengal 174 and 241 in 70.4 overs (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76).

Saurashtra: 404 and 14/1 in 2.4 overs.