Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: The ongoing edition of Ranji Trophy continues to turn out as an edition of surprises, records and the best that the domestic cricket has to offer. While Mumbai veteran Ajinkya Rahane and U-19 star Yash Dhull’s respective centuries grabbed headlines, the limelight is now on talented Bihar batter Sakibul Gani who scored a triple century on his first class debut.

The development came as Sakibul Gani along with Bihar batter Babul Kumar stitched together a 500 plus runs partnership, with latter also scoring a double century to take Bihar’s total above 600 runs in the first innings. Sakibul Gani (22) scored the triple ton on Friday in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata.

This is the first triple century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Sakibul Gani also became the first-ever player to register a triple ton on first-class debut and it took him 387 deliveries along with 50 boundaries to achieve this feat.

The Ranji Trophy is being held in two phases, a pre-IPL phase being played between Feb 10 to March 15. The post-IPL phase will be held between May 30 to June 26.

The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

"We have spread out the Ranji Trophy to 9 different venues across the country to mitigate any cross-transmission risk while ensuring the bio-secure bubble is not overburdened,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said.

There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group, comprising of four and six teams respectively.

One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages. The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will have to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.

The Groups are as follows:

Elite Group A: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Meghalaya (Matches to be held in Rajkot)

Elite Group B: Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh (Matches to be held in Cuttack)

Elite Group C: Karnataka, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry (Matches to be held in Chennai)

Elite Group D: Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa (Matches to be held in Ahmedabad)

Group E (Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services, and Uttarakhand), Group F (Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Tripura), Group G (Vidharbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Assam), and Group H (Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and Chattisgarh) will see their matches being played in Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana, and Guwahati.

While the Plate Group matches will be held in Kolkata and this group comprises Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma