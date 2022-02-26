New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket holds a very important place in a cricketer's life which has been proved by the Baroda batter Vishnu Solanki who gave a spectacular performance in a Ranji Trophy 2022 match despite losing his newborn baby. Solanki scored a valiant hundred against Chandigarh in a Ranji Trophy 2022 match on Friday showing his dedication to cricket even in his difficult time.

Lauding Solanki's performance fellow cricketer Sheldon Jackson Tweeted "What a player. Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy wish you many more hundreds and alot of success."

"Story of a Cricketer who lost his newborn daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media “likes”, but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real-life hero. An inspiration," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi also tweeted.

Solanki lost his newborn baby recently who died after a few hours of taking birth. According to a Hindustan Times report, Solanki was blessed with a baby girl while he was in Cuttack with his Baroda teammates on February 11. However, the child passed away within 24 hours of the birth. Although he flew back home to attend the funeral but returned soon after to be in action on the field. Solanki re-joined the Baroda team for their second game in Ranji Trophy 2022 against Chandigarh at the Vikas Cricket Ground

Despite the tragedy, he marked his comeback with 398 for 7 at the end of play on day 2 gaining a significant lead of 230 runs over Chandigarh. The latter was out for 168 in their first innings. Solanki, who was number 5 in batting, scored an unbeaten 103 off 161 balls.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha