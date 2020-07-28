Ramiz Raja wrote that he would try to get a copy of what Pakistani players during their India tour in 1986-87.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Cricket in India has grown leaps and bounds over the years, from the early 80’s when the financial aspect was mostly dependent on the fees paid by the board to now in terms of investments, endorsements and players’ salaries.

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja recently shared on Twitter a picture of the 1983 World Cup winning Indian team’s payslip. He wrote that he would try to get a copy of what Pakistani players during their India tour in 1986-87. He recalled that he had got paid PKR 55000 for playing five Tests and six ODIs.

“Had to reproduce this… will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55000,” Raja wrote on Twitter.

Had to reproduce this... will try to get a copy of what we got paid for the Indian tour in 86-87. I remember it to this date what I got: played 5 Tests and 6 ODI’s and got paid Rs 55000. pic.twitter.com/kbmGMkVGqE Also Read Pakistan captain did not know what is bowl out in cricket: Irfan Pathan.. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 26, 2020

The picture shows that the entire Indian team, along with the manager, were paid a match fees of Rs 1,500 daily allowance of INR 200 per for three days, amounting to a total of INR 600.

This is in stark contrast with the players are getting paid currently. They have central contracts from the board, with the A+ category players being paid Rs 7 crore annually. According to reports, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s net worth can be estimated at around INR 900 crore.

