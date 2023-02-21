'Impossible To Beat, Aussies Not Prepared For Tests': Ramiz Raja Lauds Team India After Delhi Win

India defeated Australia in New Delhi by six wickets in the second Test to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth consecutive time. India's feat not only got praise from within the country but also received applause from arch-rivals Pakistan.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said it is 'impossible' to defeat India in their home conditions as Aussies are not prepared to face them.

“How Australia’s match has finished, similarly, Aussies used to finish games against sub-continent teams in Perth or Brisbane. The tables have turned. It shows that Australia are not prepared, especially when it comes to playing good Test cricket in India. It’s impossible to beat Team India in India," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran batter slammed Australia for their poor batting against spinners in the match and further lauded all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel for their all-round performances. Jadeja wreak havoc as he bagged 10 scalps including seven wickets in the second innings while Patel top-scored with 74 crucial runs in the lower-order in India's first innings.

"An ordinary performance against spin. Nine wickets were dismissed in one session. Jadeja produced an excellent bowling performance. The clincher was Axar Patel’s batting. Given the circumstance, he scored 60-70 runs. He shared a partnership with Ashwin when Australia could have got a sizeable lead. That’s because Australia were not mentally strong and there is technical flaws. Their batting against spin is disastrous. They played wrong shots, sweep shots, and ruckus batting,” the former Pakistan skipper added.

India lead the four-match series 2-0 and eye a series win when they play in Indore's Holkar Stadium from March 1.