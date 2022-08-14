Rajasthan Royals Owner Slapped Me 3-4 Times, Claims Ross Taylor In His Autobiography

Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has revealed that he was "slapped" by a one of the owners of the Rajasthan Royals during the fourth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2011. Taylor, who retired from international cricket few months back, made the revelation in his new autobiography 'Ross Taylor: Black & White'.

Taylor, 38, said that the incident took place during Rajasthan Royals' league game with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Chasing a total of 195, the Royals lost the game by 48 runs, with Taylor getting dismissed for a duck.

"Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie [Shane Warne]. One of the Royals owners said to me, 'Ross, we didn't pay you a million dollars to get a duck,' and slapped me across the face three or four times," Taylor wrote in his autobiography.

"He was laughing and they weren't hard slaps but I'm not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances, I wasn't going to make an issue of it, but I couldn't imagine it happening in many professional sporting environments," he further said.

Royals are yet to issue a statement over Taylor's allegations.

Taylor played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL from 2008 to 2010. In 2011, he represented the RR after being bought for $1 million at the auction. He then played three more seasons for Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Pune Warriors India (PWI). However, in his book, Taylor said he wished he had stayed at RCB.

"While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would've been better off if RCB had got me for $950,000," the former New Zealand batsman wrote.

"If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player. On the other hand, if I'd stayed at RCB, I wouldn't have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh."

Taylor played 55 IPL games, scoring 1,017 runs at an average of 25.43 and a strike rate of 123.72. His best was 81. Meanwhile, in T20Is, he scored 1,909 runs in 102 games at an average and a strike rate of 25.45 and 122.37, respectively.

His one-day international (ODI) record, however, is far better as he scored 8,602 runs in 236 games at an average and a strike rate of 47.52 and 83.26, respectively, with 181 being his best. In 112 Tests, he scored 7,684 runs at an average of 44.16.