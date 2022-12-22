Rajasthan Royals Full Squad IPL 2023: RR Players List, Captain, Retained Players And More

IPL 2023 Auction: Rajasthan Royals have space for four overseas players in their squad.

Last edition's runners-up Rajasthan Royals will hope for a title finish in the IPL 2023. The team is still waiting to add another title to their cabinet after winning the inaugural trophy in 2008.

Rajasthan holds a bunch of promising young talent who gave stellar performances in the IPL 2022 and helped the side to reach the finals. Wicketkeeper skipper Sanju Samson is the perfect leader under which the likes of Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal did well.

However, there are a few gaps in the squad that needs to be filled before heading into the next season. The top-heavy batting side lacks stability in middle-order and management will look to bolster that in the auction.

A total of 405 cricketers will test their fate in the high-voltage action for the remaining 87 spots across ten teams. The list also has 132 overseas players including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameroon Green, Rilee Rossouw and Harry Brook and 273 Indian players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

Rajasthan Royals: Full squad and other details:

Total slots available: 9

Overseas slots available: 4

Purse remaining: 13.2 crore

Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch*, Daryl Mitchell*, James Neesham*, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile*, Rassie Van Der Dussen*, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka