Rajashree Swain Death: Rajashree Swain's body was found on Friday after the cricketer went missing on January 11. The family of the deceased cricketer alleged that she was murdered as the body had injury marks.

By ANI
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 12:18 PM IST
Rajashree Swain Death: Odisha Woman Cricketer Found Hanging In Forest Area; Family Alleges Murder
A woman cricketer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a dense forest area in Odisha's Cuttack, the Police said on Friday. The victim has been identified as Rajashree Swain, a woman cricketer from Odhisa, officials said.

Kin of the victim, mother and brother alleged that "she was murdered as the body bore injury marks and her eyes were damaged". She has been missing since January 11, the police said.

"The body was found hanging from a tree in Gurudijhatia forest in the Athagarh area," Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra told reporters.

"Her coach had filed a missing complaint with Mangalabag police station in Cuttack on January 12," he said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered with Gurudijhatia police station, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, DCP said.

Police were yet to ascertain the cause of her death. A scientific team is also investigating the matter, Police said.

"Her scooty and helmet were also found near the forest on the road and her mobile phone was switched off", DCP added.

The victim's mother said around 25 women cricketers had gone to attend a training camp organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) in the Bajrakabati area for an upcoming national-level cricket tournament scheduled to be held in Puducherry.

"All of them were staying in a hotel in the Manglabag area," she added.

The Odisha state women's cricket team was announced on January 10.

"She was under stress for not being selected for the final team," the victim's mother alleged.

DCP Pinak Mishra said that the matter would be investigated from all angles, and allegations raised by victims' family members will be verified.

