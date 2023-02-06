Raj Bawa Exclusive: Former U19 Star Opens Up On Hardik Pandya-Jasprit Bumrah's Valuable Advice Before IPL 2023

With less than 2 months left for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), players both - youngsters and experienced have started their preparations either with their domestic side in the Ranji Trophy or in the nets. Among these players, a Nahan-born all-rounder has displayed immense promise to perform for Team India as well as his IPL franchise, Punjab Kings.

The 20-year-old, Raj Angad Bawa in an exclusive conversation with Jagran New Media, shares his experience, his conversations with the current crop of all-rounders and much more.

Do you agree with the fact that you are being touted as Hardik Pandya's back-up?

Nothing of that sort has been communicated to me till now. Whenever selectors have talked to me, they usually give me tips and advices on my fitness. On the top of that, they have also told me that I am being closely watched as a bowling all-rounder. Selectors, particularly, emphasise on the fact that I should remain fit for the games that are scheduled for India A and domestic circuit.

Do you experience any challenges while maintaining fitness as a bowling all-rounder?

The only challenge is to maintain the workload during the matches as a bowling all-rounder. I always try to have a word with current players like Shardul bhaiya (Shardul Thakur), Hardik bhaiya (Hardik Pandya) and Venkatesh bhaiya (Venkatesh Iyer) regarding maintaining fitness and got valuable advice. I used to bowl just 3-6 overs during practice and that was a mistake which I corrected. During tense matches, you are likely to bowl around 15 overs in a day. For doing that, one has to bowl atleast 10-12 overs for the body to get used to it.

The upcoming edition of the IPL is round the corner. Have you planned something different this time around?

Not anything drastically different as I will continue to back my strengths as an all-rounder for Punjab Kings. During my time at the NCA, Hardik bhaiya told me to some hitting practice too alongside normal practice. I am concentrating on doing that as I believe I have that ability in me.

The issue of no-balls for Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings teammate) has costed Team India in T20I's. If you were facing that problem, what would you have done?

For no-balls, I try not to change the speed of my run-up and always keep it simple. I learned this from Jasprit bhaiya (Jasprit Bumrah) at the NCA as he was incredibly accurate with his landing foot. The key is that you mark the position well at the run-up and stick with it. It really helped me being more consistent while bowling.