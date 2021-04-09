In the advertisement, Dravid, who is known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, can be seen getting nagged and shouting while he is stuck in a traffic jam.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Dravid, who is considered as one of the greatest batsmen in the world to play cricket ever, was known for calmness and well-behaved manners on both on and off the field. However, current Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday saw a very different side of Rahul Dravid as he featured in an advertisement of a credit card payment app.

Sharing the video of the advertisement on his Twitter account, Kohli said: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai".

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

In the advertisement, Dravid, who is known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, can be seen getting nagged and shouting while he is stuck in a traffic jam.

"Hey...that doesn't mean you can overtake! Come man, come... you come man!!! I'll smack you! Could have gone straight and taken a...," the former Indian skipper can be seen shouting from his car.

"Indiranagar ka gunda hun main," Dravid shouted in the viral advertisement while breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat.

The advertisement has left everyone in shock as people saw the "angry" side of Dravid, who is known for his calmness. Meanwhile, Dodda Ganesh, Dravid's former India and Karnataka teammate, said that this is not the first time when the legendary cricketer got angry over something.

"The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”," he tweeted.

The last time Rahul Dravid shouted like this was, from the Karnataka dressing room, and I was at the receiving end. “Innu ondu Run ide kano”. @imVkohli https://t.co/8QE1roe926 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 9, 2021

Talking about Dravid, the former Indian captain retired from international cricket in 2012 following the disastrous tour to Australia. The following year, he retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid was offered the head coach position by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). He, however, declined the BCCI's offer and said that he will continue to guide young cricketers at the India A and under-19 level.

