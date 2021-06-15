India vs Sri Lanka: For the past many years, Dravid has been coaching the under-19 team and as well as the India-A cricket team to bring fresh and talented Indian faces into mainstream international Cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday confirmed that former Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian Cricket team on Sri Lanka tour for the limited-overs series scheduled to take place later in July. For the past many years, Dravid, also known as ‘The Wall’ of Indian Cricket, has been coaching the under-19 team and as well as the India-A cricket team to bring fresh and talented Indian faces into mainstream international Cricket.

"Rahul will be coaching the team for the Sri Lanka series," the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as quoted by ANI said. Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had also informed about the development to a leading newspaper. “Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the India tour to Sri Lanka,” Sourav Ganguly, President, Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Indian squad for Sri Lanka, to be captained by Shikhar Dhawan, is currently undergoing its institutional quarantine in Mumbai before finally flying to Colombo for three One Day International (ODI) and three T20-International (T20I) matches. The visitors are scheduled to land in Colombo on June 28.

Who all are included in the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka tour?

Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Indian Cricket team throughout the One Day International and T-20 series in Sri Lanka. Whereas the team will have right-arm fast baller Bhuvneshwar Kumar as its vice-captain.

Following their impressive performances in the first phase of IPL-2021, K. Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal have got their first-ever calls to play an international match for the Indian Cricket team. Whereas Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are set to make their comeback in the team.

Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya too are included in the squad. Indian and Sri Lankan Cricket teams will play three ODI matches on July 13, July 16 and July 18. Whereas the T-20 matches will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. Both One Day International (ODI) and the T-20 match series will be played at Colombo’s R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan