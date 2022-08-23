Asia Cup 2022: India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tests COVID Positive, Paras Mhambrey To Take Charge

India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for the COVID19 ahead of team's departure for the upcoming Asia Cup. According to reports, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will take the charge of head coach in absence of Dravid.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022," BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI has not taken any decision yet to continue VVS Laxman's stint with the team as the board is hoping for Dravid's recovery in a week. Dravid along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and Mhambrey were rested by the senior selection committee for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe which concluded on Monday.

In absence of head coach and his deputies, KL Rahul led side clean sweeped the series 3-0 as National Cricket Academy chief Laxman traveled with the team to Zimbabwe.

India will surely miss Dravid's coaching mindset and his ability to read the game when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture at Dubai Internartional Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

Indian star players including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav among other will return in action in the Asia Cup after being rested for Zimbabwe tour.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.