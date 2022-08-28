Asia Cup 2022: Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Team India Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has recovered from the novel COVID-19 infection and reached Dubai to join the team ahead of its highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Dravid, a batting great, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In his absence, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) named National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman as India's interim coach.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement earlier. "Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."

