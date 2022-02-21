New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Dravid has said wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha deserved "honesty and clarity", a day after the veteran player claimed the Indian head coach had asked him to consider "retiring" from the game.

Interacting with the media after India's 3-0 series win over the West Indies, Dravid said he has "deep respect" for Saha. The 49-year-old also stressed he is not "hurt" with Saha over his remarks.

"My conversation with him actually came from that place, from my respect for him. He deserved honesty and clarity. I didn't want him to hear about it from the media," Dravid said, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"These are conversations I constantly have with players. I'm not hurt about it at all because I don't expect players to always like all the messages, or agree with everything I have to say about them."

"That's not how it works. When you have difficult conversations with people, sometimes you have to have them with players. You don't always expect them to agree with you or like with you, but that doesn't mean you brush it under the carpet and don't have the conversations," Dravid added.

Saha, who has been dropped from India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, last week claimed Dravid had asked him to consider "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," Saha had said on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," the 37-year-old added.

He had also attacked Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who Saha claimed had assured him a place in the Indian Test team following his brilliant innings against New Zealand in India in December last year.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over WhatsApp," Saha said.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

