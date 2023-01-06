Rahul Dravid Gives Update On Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's T20I Future

Questions were raised over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's T20I future since India's semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup last year in Australia. The experienced duo have not featured in any T20I match since then and have only been utilised in ODIs.

In absence of skipper Rohit, Sharma, the T20I captaincy role is performed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya including the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.

Now, India head coach Rahul Dravid gave an update on Rohit and Virat's shortest format future saying that Men in Blue is preparing a young side for the next T20 World Cup adding that senior players will be focused on ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship (WTC).



"For us, obviously, from the last semi-final (in the T20 World Cup) that we played against England, only 3-4 boys are playing in the XI (against Sri Lanka). We are slightly in a different stage of looking at the next cycle of T20, so ours is a slightly younger team and for us to play against the quality of Sri Lanka is a fantastic experience. The good thing is that a lot of focus is on the ODI World Cup and World Test Championship, so the T20s give us the opportunity to try out these guys," Dravid said at the post-match press conference in Pune after India lost by 16 runs in the second T20I.

The playing XI which featured in the T20 World Cup 2022 has failed to get going as only Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh played in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka.

Many including KL Rahul Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin have lost their spot in the T20I side as India is betting on youngsters for the next edition of the showpiece event.

Coming back to the match, India bowled too many no-balls, especially Arshdeep Singh, who returned for the second T20I after missing the series opener due to illness.

Commenting on the no-ball issue, Rahul said, "Nobody wants to bowl wides or no-balls, in this format it can hurt you badly. We've got to be patient with these young kids. There are a lot of young kids playing, especially in bowling, and they will have games like this at times. We need to understand that.

"We try to help them technically, we support them and create the right environment. They are very skillful, they are learning. It's tough to learn on the job in international cricket, so we must be patient," he added.

Chasing mammoth 207, India lost the top four inside five overs and that derailed their run chase despite the late fifties from Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51).

"We lost a few wickets. Things could have been different if we had had wickets, but we still got close. There was a lot of dew so they couldn't complete their spinners, it did a bit for seamers but other than that, it was a good wicket. The decision to bowl first was fine. If we would have done better in a few areas, we could have gotten the right result," Dravid said.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final and series decider match in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. The three-match series is leveled at 1-1.