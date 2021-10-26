New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is all set to become the next coach of the Indian cricket team as he has formally applied for the high-profile position, reported news agency ANI quoting sources in the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). The sources also said that former India legend VVS Laxman will take over from Dravid as the National Cricket Academy (NCA) head.

"Dravid has agreed and it cannot get better. The other positions will now be looked into while Vikram stays as the batting coach. The Indian team is in a state of transition with youngsters coming in and they have all worked with Dravid and it will be all the more easier for Indian cricket to continue on its path to becoming world-beaters on the pitch," ANI quoted the source as saying.

Dravid was always preferred to become the next coach of India, but the former skipper had shown his reservations about the job. However, he recently met BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the sidelines of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings where he was asked to take the job once Ravi Shastri steps down after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"Jay and Sourav spoke to him and it was about Dravid being convinced because it does need a lot of time as you need to be on the go constantly. But things went well and Dravid has always kept the interest of the Indian cricket on the top so it made things easier as the team would do well to have someone like him guiding the boys," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Ravi Shastri's contract ends with the T20I World Cup in the UAE. After the World Cup, Virat Kohli will also be stepping down as the side's captain in the shortest format. Dravid's first assignment as head coach of team India will be the home series against New Zealand where he will take charge with a new T20 captain, which in all likelihood, will be Rohit Sharma.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma