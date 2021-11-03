New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Dravid has been appointed the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men), the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced on Wednesday. The former India captain will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand.

"It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," Rahul Dravid said after being appointed.

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik and Mr RP Singh unanimously appointed Mr Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men).

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Mr Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

The Board congratulated Mr Shastri (former Team Director & Head Coach), Mr B. Arun (Bowling Coach), Mr R. Sridhar (Fielding Coach) and Mr Vikram Rathour (Batting Coach) on a successful tenure. Under Shastri, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions, BCCI said. India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England, it added.

Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI said "The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights."

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI also congratulated Dravid and said "There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team."

Posted By: Sugandha Jha