Rahul Dravid And Co. Send Special Message To U19 Women's Team On Winning Inaugural T20 World Cup | Watch

Indian team congratulated the U19 Women's side for winning the U19 T20 World Cup. (Photo:@BCCI video screengrab from Twitter)

India head coach Rahul Dravid and his boys came together with a special message to wish the U19 Women's side on winning the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Shafali Verma-led side became the first junior women's team to lift the T20 World Cup after defeating England by 7 wickets in South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video in which Dravid congratulated the women's side and sends a special message.

"Today was a landmark day for the Indian women's U19 team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on to the U19 boys captain to deliver a message for the girls," said Dravid in a video posted by BCCI.

A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

Following this, he gave the mic to Prithvi Shaw, who captained the side which lifted the 2018 U19 World Cup.

"I think it is a great achievement. Congratulations, well done," said Shaw after which the entire team cheered for the junior women's team in unison. Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by six wickets to level the series 1-1 in Lucknow on Sunday.

Chasing a minimal target of 69, Soumya Tiwari's unbeaten 24 was enough for the side to reach the winning number in 14 overs. Gongadi Trisha and skipper Shafali Verma also contributed with 24 and 15 runs respectively.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 68 in 17.1 overs after asked to bat first.

Indian trio of Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets each to give their side a below-par total to chase in the summit clash.

Sadhu returned with figures of 2-6 in his four overs and was adjudged Player of the Match.

England captain and stellar all-rounder Grace Scrivens was named Player of the Tournament after a run of outstanding performances with bat and ball.