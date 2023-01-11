Rahul Dravid's 50th Birthday: Celebrating The Wall's Test Knocks Which Etched His Name In Eternity

Former India captain and head coach at present, Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday. One of the finest ever to grace the game of cricket, Dravid is considered the pioneer of batting even now. It is tough to get noticed when you around the likes Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, however, the 50-year-old not only got noticed but earned an unforgettable name with his knocks. A look at some of his best knocks in Test:

1. Marathon in Eden Gardens (Australia Tour of India 2001)

When one thinks about Dravid's greatest knocks, it is hard to go past his 180-run innings against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001. India was bowled out for 171 in response to Australia's 445 in the first innings. The Indian openers were dismissed in the second innings, and it was then that Dravid and VVS Laxman came to the rescue. Nobody could have predicted that the two would go on to generate a "miracle" for the team. Both batters went on to score 376 runs in a row. Laxman and Dravid annihilated Australia's bowling attack, which included Shane Warne and Glenn Mcgrath.

2. Captain's Knock (India Tour of Pakistan 2004)



Another knock is his 270-run innings against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2004. The three-match series was levelled at 1-1 and there was pressure on the Indian side to register their first Test series win in Pakistan. Dravid, who served as stand-in skipper for the first two Tests, was deprived of the command when regular skipper Sourav Ganguly returned. His knock enabled India to win the game and he went on to be adjudged as the Man of the Match.

3. Miles Above The Rest (India Tour of England 2011)

Dravid's 146-run performance against England at the Oval in 2011 is one of his most underappreciated efforts. India batters had a dismal series, and the team was 0-3 down heading into the last match. India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Dravid held his ground and went on to score an unbroken 146.

He has played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and one T20I for India. The batter finally announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. He finished his career with 48 international centuries. Dravid took over the head coach's role of Team India in November 2021.

Inputs from ANI