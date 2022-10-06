Rahkeem Cornwall Hits Unbeaten 77-Ball 205 In T20 Match In USA | Watch

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall played blistering innings of 205 not out off 77 balls in the T20 tournament in the USA. His knock was powered by 22 sixes and 17 fours in the Atlanta Open T20 Cricket Tournament.

The run fest happened during the match between Atlanta Fire and Square Drive. Playing for Atlanta Fire, Cornwall smashed double hundred at a strike rate of 266.23, in his team`s 172-run win against Square Drive.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!



Rahkeem Cornwall put Atlanta Fire on top with a DOUBLE century going 205*(77) with MASSIVE sixes pic.twitter.com/1iRfyniiUw — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) October 6, 2022

Reputed statistician Mohandas Menon tweeted the news on Thursday morning, pointing out Cornwall`s pyrotechnics.

"West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall, while playing for Atlanta Fire, blasted an unbeaten 205 in just 77 balls (SR 266.23) that included 22 sixes and 17 fours in an American T20 competition known as the Atlanta Open. A prize money of $75,000 is available to the winning team," Menon said in his tweet.

The Minor League Cricket too highlighted Cornwall`s effort, highlighting some of the big hits from the Caribbean batter.

With Cornwall going berserk with the bat at one end, Steven Taylor struck 53 and Sami Aslam added an unbeaten 53 as Atlanta Fire hammered 326 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Square Drive were restricted to 154/8 in their 20 overs.