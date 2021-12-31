Johannesburg (South Africa) | Jagran Sports Desk: Star South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. However, the 29-year-old will continue playing for South Africa white-ball formats but would focus on franchise-based T20 leagues.

"De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. He and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

Later, de Kock issued a statement and said that retiring from Test cricket was not an easy decision but cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing.

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that," he said.

"My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

"I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I've enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I've found something that I love even more," he stated.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends - I couldn't have shown up as I did without your support."

A former Test captain, de Kock made his Test debut against Australia in Gqeberha in 2014. In 54 matches, he scored 3300 runs with a highest score of 141 not out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93.

He has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt along with 232 dismissals, which includes 221 catches and 11 stumpings.

De Kock has also taken the third-most number of catches in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship -- 48 in 11 matches (47 catches and 1 stumping) and has a personal best of six dismissals in an innings, against England in Centurion in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma