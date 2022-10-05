Quinton de Kock Becomes Only Second South African Batter To Achieve This Feat

South Africa attacking batter Quinton de Kock on Tuesday added another feat to his career as he became the second cricketer from his country to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is.

de Kock reached the milestone mark in the third and final T20I against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium. Put in to bat, the wicketkeeper opened the batting along with skipper Temba Bavuma. de Kock was only 36 short of the 2000-run mark in the shortest format of the game before the match.

During his 43-ball 68-run knock laced with 4 sixes and 6 fours, de Kock joined his teammate David Miller to amass 2000 T20I runs for his country. Miller was the first batter to achieve the feat for Proteas in the last game against India in Guwahati where he scored an unbeaten century but that went in vain as they fell 16-run short of the target.

de Kock (2,032) also became the highest run-getter for South Africa in T20Is surpasing Miller (2,028). de Kock has 13 fifties to his name in 72 matches. He made his T20I debut against New Zeland in 2012. The southpaw now holds the joint-most fifties against India in the format (4).



de Kock became the ninth fastest and 21st batter to complete 2000 runs in T20Is. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan are jointly leading the fastest to 2000 T20I runs chart as they achieved the feat in 52 innings.

South Africa outclassed India by 49 runs in the dead rubber after posting a mammoth target of 228 thanks to Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten century and de Kock's 68.

Proteas pacers confidently defended the target as they bowled out India for 178 in 18.3 overs. Dwaine Pretorius returned with the best figures of 3-26 while Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each.



However, South Africa conceded the series 1-2 after losing the first two games of the series.