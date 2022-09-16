IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Appoint Trevor Bayliss As Head Coach

Indian Premier League (IPL)franchise Punjab Kings on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss, World Cup-winning coach, as their head coach for the next season of the league.

Bayliss-led England to win the 2019 World Cup, 2 IPL titles and a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Commenting on his new role, Trevor Bayliss, Head Coach Punjab Kings said, “ I’m honoured to be given the Head Coach’s role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware.”

🚨 New Coach Alert 🚨



IPL winner ✅

ODI World Cup winner ✅

CLT20 winner ✅



Here's wishing a very warm welcome to our new Head Coach, Trevor Bayliss. 😍



Here's looking forward to a successful partnership! 🤝#PunjabKings #SaddaPunjab #TrevorBayliss #HeadCoach pic.twitter.com/UKdKi2Lefi — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 16, 2022

Bayliss has replaced former India legendary spinner Anil Kumble, whose contract was not renewed by the franchise after failing to make the play-offs in his three-year term.

Punjab's only final appearance in IPL history came in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. In the 2022 edition of the IPL, under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal Punjab finished sixth with seven wins in 14 matches and failed to qualify for the play-offs despite picking the new players in the mega auction before this year's IPL.

Punjab only retained skipper Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh for the IPL 2022.