New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sakshi Dhoni on Saturday wrote an emotional tribute for her husband and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from the international cricket.

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi congratulated her husband for a fabulous career and wished him all the best for the future. She said she is proud of Dhoni’s accomplishment and the person he is. Have a read:

“You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud,” Sakshi wrote.

Sakshi ended the note with a few words from iconic poet Maya Angelou.

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou,” she added.



After a stellar career of over 16 years, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday. Posting a video on Instagram, Dhoni -- who last donned the blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final -- thanked his fans "for their love and support" while announcing his retirement.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni said on his Instagram post.

Following Dhoni's announcement, his long-time partner and CSK teammate Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" Raina wrote on his Instagram account.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja