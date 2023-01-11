Prithvi Shaw Smashes 33-year-old Record In Ranji, Scores Highest Individual Score For A Mumbai Player

By JE Sports Desk
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 10:57 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw Smashes 33-year-old Record In Ranji, Scores Highest Individual Score For A Mumbai Player
Prithvi Shaw playing a cover drive (Image: ANI)

Flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw is enjoying a phenomenal run in the domestic circuit as he scores 379 off 382 balls on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Assam on Wednesday here in Guwahati. The 23-year-old began the day on 240* along with Ajinkya Rahane who also scored a ton. This is the first ever instance where Shaw crossed the magical figure of 300 in first class cricket.

With this herculean score, he went past former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar (377) to break his record for the highest individual score for Mumbai. It is noteworthy that the record remained unbroken for 33 years. Shaw, narrowly missed out on 400 as Riyan Parag trapped him in front of the wicket. Check out some of the best reactions on his innings here:

Shaw also recovered from a dry spell of runs in the tournament, as he scored 160 runs from the previous seven innings for Mumbai before the Assam game. 

