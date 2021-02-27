The 21-year-old, however, on Thursday announced his return to form after he became the eighth Indian to score a double-hundred in 50-over cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prithvi Shaw has been on the constant radar of the fans for his inconsistency with the bat. Be it playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or opening for India in the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, Shaw's constant failure with the bat made sure that he stays on fans' radar.

The 21-year-old, however, on Thursday announced his return to form after he became the eighth Indian to score a double-hundred in 50-over cricket. Playing against Puducherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Shaw smashed a blistering 227 off 152 balls to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

During his innings, Shaw, who also captained his side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, slammed whooping 31 fours and five sixes. The right-handed batsman also broke former South Africa cricketer Graeme Pollock's record of the highest score as a captain in List A cricket.

Following his innings, the Indian opener took to Instagram and shared a fan-made meme to respond to all his critics. Notably, the meme was inspired from the famous lyrics of Divine's rap song '3.59 am'.

"Edit karke image tune mera meme bana dia, mehnat karke tere bhai ne poora dream bana dia (You edited my image and made a meme out of me, I worked hard to achieve my dream)," the meme read.

(pic credits: Instagram -- @prithvishaw)

Shaw's blistering innings also sent a strong message to the selectors that the 21-year-old can't be ignored. The 21-year-old is considered as one of the talented youngsters in the country but has been criticised for his inconsistency.

Shaw was also dropped from the playing XI after the Adelaide Test against Australia after he registered scores of 0 and 4 in the two innings against the Baggy Greens. He has also been ignored for the five-match T20I series against England.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma