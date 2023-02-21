Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill Saga Continues! Instagram Influencer Files FIR On Cricketer For 'Outraging Modesty'

The ongoing controversy due to a scuffle between Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Instagram influencer Sapna Gill is not coming to rest. On Monday, Sapna filed an FIR against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav for 'outraging her modesty' after getting a bail for the incident happened during the selfie controversy.

The complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code.

Her complaint stated that Shaw allegedly met her friend Shobhit Thakur with "instant hostility" and he even "forcefully took her friend's phone and damaged it by throwing it violently on the floor", when asked for a selfie.

A Mumbai court remanded four accused, including social media personality Sapna Gill, to 14 days judicial custody in the assault case on cricketer Prithvi Shaw on February 15.

The other accused are Sahil Singh, Rudra Solanki and Shobhit Thakur, and all were sent to police custody till Monday .

The police had sought their remand for another three days to interrogate them, and recover the baseball bat, but the court declined the plea and sent them to judicial custody.

Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, who appeared for Gill, argued on various sections invoked by the police and contended that certain sections were added later by the police though there was no mention of any death threats to Shaw or any others in the FIR.

Inputs from IANS