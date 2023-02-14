Prithvi Shaw Deletes Intimate Instagram Story With Alleged GF Captioned 'Happy Valentines My Wifey' | See Post

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday, posted an instagram story featuring his alleged girlfriend and captioned it "Happy Valentines my wifey". However, Shaw deleted the story soon as it got viral on social media.

The 23-year-old who recently earned a comeback call in the T20I side, posted an intimate picture with her girlfriend, who is an actress and has got a huge amount of followers on Instagram. Check out the screenshot of the deleted post here:

Lord Prithvi Shaw 😎👀

Happy Valentine's Day ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023



Shaw, who last played for India during the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July last year, has been working hard on his fitness. The Mumbai-born lad revealed that he has shed seven-eight kilos of in the last couple of months and is not touching Chinese food, sweets and cold drinks anymore.

"I did not work on different things in my batting, but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight-loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now," added the right-handed batter.