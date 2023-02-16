Prithvi Shaw And His Friend Attacked By Group Of People For Denying Selfie In Mumbai | WATCH

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav were attacked by a group of people after the former refused to have a selfie while having dinner at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

They also vandalised Shaw's friend car allegedly with baseball bats. In a video that went viral on social media, Shaw can be seen stopping a lady from using a baseball bat.

As per the News18 report, Oshiwara Police have booked eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offence - 143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, 506.

Fight between Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw vs Influencer Sapna Gill#PrithviShaw #SapnaGill pic.twitter.com/SX1TFfVPV6 — Kapil Kumar (@kapilkumaron) February 16, 2023

Reportedly, two of the eight assaulters have been identified as Shobhit Thakur and Sapna Gill. The incident happened in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai on Thursday.

While having dinner at the hotel Shaw had selfies with a few of his fans and later denied others to have selfies with them and told them not to disturb him. Shaw also reported to the hotel manager and complained to him about the matter.

Shaw and his friend left the restaurant after dinner, but they were both stopped at a traffic light by the same people. They also smashed the front and rear windows of the car. Shaw's friend was also asked to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter as mentioned in the police report.

The 23-year-old batter was recently named in India's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand following his brilliant season in domestic cricket. However, the opening batter did not get the opportunity to play in the three-match series.

Shaw smashed 379 runs against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match to post the highest individual score by a Mumbai batter in the tournament's history.