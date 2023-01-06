'Present Calendar Of Our PSL 2023': Najam Sethi Lashes At Jay Shah Over Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Thursday took a jibe at BCCI secretary Jay Shah and urged him to present the Pakistan Super League 2023 calendar too after the latter revealed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) calender for 2023 and 2024 tournament calendar.

The ACC president Jay Shah on Thursday announced its calendar and pathway structure for the next two years including this year's Asia Cup, for which Pakistan has the hosting rights.

Sethi accused Shah of 'unilaterally' presenting the ACC calendar without consulting Pakistan.

"Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated," Sethi wrote on Shah's tweet.

Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which 🇵🇰 is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated. https://t.co/UdW2GekAfR — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) January 5, 2023

Earlier, Shah had said the Asia Cup 2023 will be moved to a neutral venue from Pakistan due to the Indian team's restriction to travel to neighbouring country due to political reasons.

For Asia Cup 2023, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group. The men's Asia Cup 2023, the main tournament of ACC, will be held in September.

It will feature six teams, divided into two groups of three teams. India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (the winner of Men's Premier Cup) are in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other. A total of 13 matches will be held in the tournament.

However, the host of the tournament is yet to be announced.

Previously, former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja threatened to pull out of ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India, if they shift Asia Cup 2023 venue from Pakistan. Both cricketing boards are indulged in a war of words since then.