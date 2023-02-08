PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction SA20 League 2023, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, At 9 PM IST February 8 Wednesday

In the first semi-final of the inaugural edition of the ongoing SA 20, table-toppers Pretoria Capitals will take on Paarl Royals at Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

In the last match between the two teams played on Tuesday, Pretoria Capitals defeated Paarl Royals by 59 runs to finish the league stage as table-toppers with seven wins and 32 points while Paarl finished at fourth place with 19 points.

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction SA20 League

Toss: The toss between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals semi-final match will take place at 8:30 PM IST, February 8.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Telecast and Live Streaming: Sports18 and JioCinema

PRE vs PRL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jos Butter

Batters: Jason Roy, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw.

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Andile Phehlukwayo.

Bowlers: Daryn Dupavillon, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin.

PRE vs PRL Probable Playing XI

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pretoria Capitals: Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little.

Squads:

Paarl Royals Squad: Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Jos Buttler(w), Mitchell Van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, David Miller(c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Ferisco Adams, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Imran Manack.

Pretoria Capitals Squad: Philip Salt(w), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn(c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little, Will Jacks, Marco Marais, Wayne Parnell, Shane Dadswell, Shaun von Berg, Cameron Delport, Clyde Fortuin.