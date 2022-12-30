'Praying For Your Recovery': Virat Kohli Wishes For Rishabh Pant's Good Health

Rishabh Pant with Virat Kohli during training with the Indian team. (Photo: ANI)

India star batter Virat Kohli extended his heartfelt wishes to injured teammate Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper's car met with an accident and sustained multiple injuries on Friday.

"Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery," Kohli tweeted.

Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2022

Former legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar also said his prayers are with Pant while wishing a speedy recovery to the youngster.

"Wishing you a very speedy recovery@RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you," Tendulkar tweeted.

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @RishabhPant17. My prayers are with you. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2022

Along with Kohli, Indian team players Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav also wished for a speedy recovery of their hospitalised team member.

My thoughts and prayers are with @RishabhPant17 and his family, wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 30, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with @RishabhPant17 and his family, wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 30, 2022

Praying for a speedy recovery🙏Stay strong bro ❤️ @RishabhPant17 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 30, 2022

Praying for you, my brother. Get well soon champ❤️ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 30, 2022

RIP to the king of football, Pele. Thank you for the joy you brought through Sports. My deep condolences to family and fans. Your legacy will live on forever. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 30, 2022

Dusturbing news on @RishabPant17 accident … wish the young man a speedy recovery and return to cricket.All the prayers. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) December 30, 2022

Dear, @RishabhPant17, please use that intimidating and fighting spirit which you possess, to help get you through this challenging time! The entire cricketing world is with you! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 30, 2022

Pant's car met with an accident on Friday morning when the cricketer was heading for his home in Roorkee from Delhi. The wicketkeeper, who was alone in the car, fell asleep while driving and his vehicle rammed into a divider before catching fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in Haridwar district.

However, Pant is out of danger despite sustaining many injuries on his body including two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear on his knee. Currently, he is being treated at Max Hospital Dehradun where he is under the observation of orthopedics and plastic surgeons.

As per the release provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant's condition is stable but he has sustained multiple injuries including two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," BCCI said in a statement.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," it added.