Pravin Tambe, Mohammad Kaif, Abdul Razzak, Isuru Udana And Tino Best Confirm Their Participation For LLC Masters

Legends League Cricket today announced participation from six more legends for LLC Masters season to be played in Qatar from February 27 to March 08, 2023. The winner for the first season of LLC Masters was World Giants.

The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Eion Morgan, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzak and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in Legends League. According to LLC statistics for players Mohammad Kaif has been the most successful player with an average of 112.71, scoring 318 runs during past two seasons.

Mohammad Kaif said, “During last season we have seen really some real serious cricket in India. I thoroughly enjoyed the game against legends and looking forward to play in LLC Masters.”



Pravin Tambe said, “Legends League is a great platform for senior cricketers like us and it has opened new avenues for us. I thoroughly enjoyed the last season in India and ready to enjoy my game at Qatar.”



Abdul Razzak on his participation in LLC Masters commented, “I have followed the last season played in India. I am looking forward to play against legends during this season in LLC Masters”

Tino Best said, “We thoroughly enjoyed the last season in India. I am looking forward to play some great cricket in Qatar as well.”

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "The game of cricket is getting hotter at LLC Masters with so many legends confirming for the game. The fun begins on February 27 and we look forward to offer some good cricket to our fans at Doha. We will soon be announcing our broadcasting partner for the series.”