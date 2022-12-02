Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana Out Of India Squad For Australia T20Is

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the women's squad for the upcoming Australia series. All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20Is against Australia due to an injury while spinner Sneh Rana has been dropped from the squad.

Harleen Deol and Yastika Bhatia have been included in the squad after missing the series against England and Asia Cup.

"Pooja Vastrakar is ruled out owing to an injury and was not considered for selection," BCCI said in a statement.

Railways left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani earned a maiden call-up after she scalped 17 wickets and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Inter-State Women's T20s. Other notable selection was of Devika Vaidya, who returns to the India squad eight years after playing in her only T20I.

The 25-year-old batter had earlier been part of the national squad for the 2018 T20 World Cup but didn't get a game. Her last appearance for India came in an ODI against England in April 2018.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur as net bowlers for the home series. The first T20I will be played at DY Patil Stadium on December 9 followed by the second match at the same venue on December 11. The last three T20Is will be played at Brabourne Stadium On December 14, 17 and 20.

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol.

Net bowlers: Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur.