Pommie Mbangwa's Priceless Reaction Wins Heart After Zimbabwe Upset Pakistan | Watch

Former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa had the best seat to enjoy his country's biggest win in recent times which came in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. The veteran cricketer was at the commentary box for Zimbabwe's clash against Pakistan at Perth Stadium which the former won by a solitary run on the final ball of the innings to stun the Babar Azam-led side.

Pakistan were required 11 from the final over which came down to 3 from 3 after Mohammad Wasim struck a four in the second ball off Brad Evans. On the penultimate ball, Evans got better of Mohammad Nawaz for 22 and left the equation to 3 runs from the last ball. Pakistan only got one run from the final ball and left them one run behind Zimbabwe's total.

As the whole scene unfolded on the ground, Mbangwa could not hold his excitement as he stood up from his chair and started doing commentary while standing.

"Fielders are one the fence. Here's Evans. It's going to be one, will it be two..oh, they have finally grabbed it. And man o man, heart-stopping stuff. What a victory for Zimbabwe. What a victory for Zimbabwe. They were gone, probably dead and half buried at the half-way stage with just 130 on the board. But somehow with those tall bowlers, with the bounce here at Perth, with Raza in the middle with three, they have fought and fought and finally managed to get home. What a win by just one run," Mbangwa said.

After Zimbabwe's win, his video went viral on social media and garnered love from all walks of life on the internet.

Sikandar Raza stood up to the occasion for the African nation as he returned with the figures of 3/25 in his four overs and shift the momentum in Zimbabwe's favour.

At the post-match presentation, Raza revealed what kept him motivated during the low-scoring match against Pakistan which once seemed going out of their hands.

"I am lost for words, my mouth's dry probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment. I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys. The way our seamers started at the top, was just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, really lost for words. When we were coming to Australia, I said to my captain (Ervine), If you become Man of the Match, pick any watch from the catalogue and I'll buy you that. But if I win Man of the Match (award), you're going to buy me one," Raza said.

"I was reminding him that he owes me three watches now. I was excited today, and I watched this clip by Ricky Ponting earlier in the morning, and that motivated me to come up with this performance. I would like to thank Ricky Ponting for that," he added.