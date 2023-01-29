PM Modi, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Lead Wishes For U19 Indian Women's Team On Winning Inaugural World Cup Trophy

Wishes pour in as Indian U19 women's team scripted history by beating England in the final to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup title in Potchefstroom on Sunday. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the side for achieving a historic feat.

"Congratulations to the Indian Team for a special win at the @ICC #U19T20WorldCup. They have played excellent cricket and their success will inspire several upcoming cricketers. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi tweeted.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were among the front-runners to greet the Shafali Verma-led side on lifting the title.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit wrote, "Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci."

"U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph," Kohli tweeted.

Chasing a minimal target of 69, Soumya Tiwari's unbeaten 24 was enough for the side to reach the winning number in 14 overs. Gongadi Trisha and skipper Shafali Verma also contributed with 24 and 15 runs respectively.

Earlier, England were bundled out for 68 in 17.1 overs after put in to bat first.

Indian trio of Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets each to give their side below-par total to chase in the summit clash.

Sadhu returned with figures of 2-6 in his four overs and was adjudged Player of the Match.

England captain and stellar all-rounder Grace Scrivens was named Player of the Tournament after a run of outstanding performances with bat and ball.

She finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer, hitting 293 runs across seven innings, fewer than just India’s opener Shweta Sehrawat.

Scrivens also scalped nine wickets in the tournament.