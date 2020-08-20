Akhtar said the former Indian skipper could have gone on to play the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year, given his popularity in the country. He, though, added that Dhoni has had achieved possibly everything that he could have in his career.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi might request MS Dhoni to come out of the retirement to feature in the postponed T20 World Cup next year. Akhtar’s remark came during an interaction on Youtube Channel ‘Bol Wasim’ where he was asked if it was the right time for Dhoni to retire.

“You never know, the Prime Minister may call him and request him to play the T20 World Cup. It is very much possible. He may not be able to refuse the request. Imran Khan was asked by General Zia-ul-Haq not to leave cricket after 1987, and he played," he said.

Akhtar said the former Indian skipper could have gone on to play the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year, given his popularity in the country. He, though, added that Dhoni has had achieved possibly everything that he could have in his career.

“I think he could have gone on to play the T20 World Cup. The way India supports its stars, the way they love them, and recognizes them, they would have played him in T20s. But it was his personal choice,”

“But again he has won everything, a person from Ranchi has rocked the whole of India, what else do you need. At the end of the day, the world should remember you. And a nation like India, they will never let you get forgotten,” Akhtar said.

Dhoni ended his 16-year-old international career and announced his retirement at 19.29 pm on Saturday, thanking his fans for their support. The news of his retirement had come as a surprise to his fans and the cricket fraternity.

Akhtar said that India owes Dhoni a farewell match. “India will be geared up to give him a farewell game, trust me. If he doesn’t want it, it is a different thing, but India will be ready. The whole stadium will be booked for him to play a couple of T20 matches.”

Posted By: Lakshay Raja