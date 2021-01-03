Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and inquired about his health after he underwent angioplasty necessitated by a mild heart attack in Kolkata.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialled BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and inquired about his health after he underwent angioplasty necessitated by a mild heart attack in Kolkata.

During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister wished Ganguly a speedy recovery. He also spoke to the former Indian skipper's wife Dona Ganguly, official sources told news agency PTI.

Ganguly is currently admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest pain. The 48-year-old was exercising on a treadmill at his home gym at that time.

Wishes poured in for Ganguly from fans, cricket fraternity, and ministers alike after Dada was admitted to the hospital. West Bengal Chief Minister Manata Banerjee visited the BCCI chief at the hospital yesterday. He is currently in a stable condition.

Ganguly's health crisis comes at a time when speculations were rife about his joining politics ahead of the state assembly elections likely in April-May this year. According to political circles in the state, the batting great could join the BJP, but Ganguly himself never made his intentions quite clear about taking the political plunge. Ganguly was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket in October 2019 at the BCCI's General Body meeting in Mumbai, ending a controversial 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Ganguly had retired from the International cricket in November 2008 after a stellar career spanning 16 years. In the early 2000s, Ganguly, who is fondly known as Dada, established himself as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team.

