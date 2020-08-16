Tributes poured in on social media from cricket fraternity and fans alike for Chauhan who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday at the age of 73.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of former Indian Cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, describing him as a wonderful cricketer and diligent political leader.

“Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader. He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Tributes poured in on social media from cricket fraternity and fans alike for Chauhan who passed away in Gurugram on Sunday at the age of 73.

Former Indian players Virendra Sehwag and Irfan Pathan expressed their deepest condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family.

“My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!” Sehwag wrote.

“Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family. #rip,” Pathan wrote.

Paying tributes, former Indian spin bowler Anil Kumble wrote that he fondly remembers his conversations with Chuhan on the 2007-2008 tour of Australia.

“Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family,” Kumble wrote.

Former Cricketer and Bharatiya Janata party MP Gautam Gambhi said that Chauhan's contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered.









In an international cricket career spanning over 12 years, Chauhan played 40 tests, amassing 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries.

