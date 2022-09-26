'Planning To Return To Nepal As Soon As Possible': Sandeep Lamichhane On Sexual Assault Charges

Former Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane said that he is 'planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible' to defend himself against the sexual assualt charges which he claimed as 'false'.

Lamichhane is accused of allegedly raping a minor girl and the warrant had issued against him by Kathmandu District Court on earlier this month. Following the issuance of warrant, Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended the leg-spinner till the investigation is underway.

For the second time since the whole matter gone public, Lamichhane provided an update via social media about the allegations against him.

"It is my good fortune to be included in the national cricket team at the age of 16. It was not something that could be earned by my little hard work. I have always moved forward with the desire to keep Nepal's name high in the cricket world. I feel proud to make the name of Nepal known through my hard work," he wrote on Facebook post.

Further adding, Lamichhane claimed "I came to know about the complaint filed against me and the false accusation of rape. This has not only affected and damaged my mental health but physical health as well."

Talking about his mental distress, he stated that he is currently in isolation without mentioning his whereabouts, "All these things affected me mentally on the one hand and, on the other hand, I had to go through physical illness. Therefore, I decided to keep myself in isolation for some time," he said.

However, Lamichhane is not in touch with both the police and the CAN lately. The warrant issued in his name and the complaint against him that became public mentally exhausted him, he has said.

"I have been mentally and physically affected by the portrayal of a criminal based on false allegations, I have been brought back to normal with the advice of doctors and my health is gradually improving and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend the false complaint against me."

Earlier, Lamichhane had stated that 'he is innocent' and ready to face all these 'baseless allegations'.

A girl, 17, filed a case alleging Lamichhane for taking her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was sexually assaulted the same night.

Lamicchane has represented Nepal in 30 ODIs and 44 T20Is, taking 69 and 85 wickets respectively in both formats.

(With agencies input)