Perfect Showcase Of How To Bowl When There Is Help For Pacers: Rohit Sharma Lauds Bowlers

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller during the 1st T20I match between South Africa and India, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

It was all bowlers game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuran as the surface was helping seamers throughout the tenure of the first T20I between India and South Africa. India got better of visitors as unbeaten half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (50) and KL Rahul (51) helped them to outclass South Africa by eight wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The batters just carried the momentum which the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel set early in the Proteas innings.

Arshdeep returned with the best figures of 3-32 while Deepak closed his account for 2-24. Harshal got the figures of 2-26 in his four overs.

Talking about the pitch which was suitable for bowlers, India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his bowlers and said the early wickets taken by them shifted the game to India's favour.

"The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions. It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn't expected help for the full 20 overs. It was still damp," he said in the post-match presentation.

Once South Africa were reeling at 9/5 in 2.3 overs, the game as a contest was over and 106/8 even on a difficult track was a sub-par score.

"Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got 5 wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. Perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers (talking about Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep)," Rohit added.

Chasing below-par target of 107, India suffered two early wickets of Rohit (0) and Virat Kohli (3) but the unbeaten 93-run third wicket partnership between Suryakumar and Rahul steered them to get over the line.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home," Rohit said.

The second T20I will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 2.