'Can Impact Pakistan’s Visit To India For World Cup 2023': PCB Responds To Jay Shah's Comment On Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday issued an official statement after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah said that next year's Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue as India can't travel to Pakistan.

PCB has expressed disappointment over Shah's remark and said the comments were made without consultation with ACC board or PCB, who has the hosting rights of Asia Cup 2023.

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," read a PCB statement.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia," it added.

Further, PCB threatened India of pulling out of World Cup 2023 which will be held in India and future ICC events planned in the 2024-31 cycle.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

PCB has written to ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its board as soon as possible to discuss this matter.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter,” PCB said.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then both sides have only met at ICC events or muti-nation tournaments at neutral venues.

India and Pakistan played each other in this year's Asia Cup in two matches. Both teams will face each other again in their T20 World Cup opening clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.