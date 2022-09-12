PCB Chief Snatches Indian Journo's Phone After Question On Pak's Loss In Asia Cup Final | WATCH

THE ASIA Cup 2022 got over on Sunday after an ordinary looking Sri Lankan side defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the final clash to lift their sixth title at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The result didn't go well for a lot of supporters of Babar Azam-led side and one them was Pakistan Cricket Board's Chief Ramiz Raja who got irked by the Indian journalist's question and snatched his phone to stop the recording.

After the summit clash got over, Raza was coming out of the stadium where he was received by many journalists to catch his reaction after team's loss. An Indian journalist asked Raza, "Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh? (The people must be unhappy. Any message for them?)."

To which he replied,"Dekhie aap India se honge, aapke (awam) toh bohut khush honge." (You must be from India, your people must be very happy). The Indian journo countered him and said, "Hum khush nahi hai. (No, we are not happy)."Replying to this, PCB chief asked, "Kaunsi awam? (Which people?)"

Journalist replied,"Maine dekha hai Pakistan k logo ko rote hue jate. Kya main ghalat bol raha hu Ramiz bhai? (I've seen Pakistani fans go back crying after the loss. Am I saying something wrong?")

Finally, Raza said, "Aap awam ko generalise kar rahe hai. (You are generalising 'the people')".

After the conversation ended, PCB chief even snatched journalist's phone. In the video posted by the journalist on Twitter, he was seen asking a fan to remove his hand from the former's shoulder and told him to stay away from the camera.