Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals will look to sort out their batting woes and bring their campaign back on track, while an inconsistent Punjab Kings will be eager to keep the winning momentum going in their IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals were at one point giving Gujarat Titans a strong fight for the top position but the former champions have recently faced minor hiccups. They enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan is third on the points table, and it is mostly because of the flamboyant Jos Buttler.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after inflicting a morale-boosting eight-wicket defeat on table-toppers GT. The Mayank Agarwal-led side will be eager to keep the winning momentum going as they try to get out of the mid-table logjam an inch closer to sealing a playoff spot. The Punjab batting unit has been plagued by inconsistencies.

PBKS vs RR Match Details:

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Timings: The match will start at 3:30 pm

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

PBKS vs RR Head-To-Head Stats:

Matches Played: 23

RR Won: 13

PBKS Won: 10

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing 11:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS vs RR Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain – Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain – Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal

Keepers – Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada (VC), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

